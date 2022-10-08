This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake.
For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
There is no doubt that pancakes have a very special place in our hearts, and we are lucky here in New Jersey to have so many awesome pancake choices.
Here's another thing we like in New Jersey. We like the best everything. We want the best pizza, the best bagels, the best restaurants, and yes, we want the best pancakes, too.
So, where are the best pancakes in this great state of pancake lovers? The task of naming it was taken on by the foodie experts at Eat This, Not That, and they enthusiastically searched our nation for the best pancakes in every single state.
I can imagine them bouncing all over the Garden State, smiles on their faces, enjoying the great breakfast choices we have here in New Jersey. And when all was said and done, their attention focused on a great little place in Montclair called The Corner.
The Corner is located at 115 Grove St. in Montclair, and according to their very loyal customers, this place is a must-visit for great pancakes and much more.
At The Corner, they are also really proud of their coffee, tea, and fresh-pressed juices. . And they should be. If you want the best pancakes in the state, the experts are saying you need to get to The Corner soon.