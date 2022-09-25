This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey.

Photo by M.S. Meeuwesen on Unsplash Photo by M.S. Meeuwesen on Unsplash loading...

And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.

Tasting Table went all over the nation to name the best place to get a drink in every single state. That sounds like an amazingly fun assignment, and we can only guess how they were able to remember all the tasting details, but they did.

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash loading...

The experts at the website have released the names of the best places to get a drink in each state, and the winner of the top spot for New Jersey calls the beautiful city of Asbury Park home.

The bar they chose is actually an amazing place that's a sort of bar/coffee shop hybrid called Lola's European Cafe, and if you haven't tried it, you need to get there soon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lola's is located on Cookman Ave. and offers an incredible variety of food, coffee, and drinks that will satisfy every palate.

And by the way, they have a great selection of both hot and cold adult beverages, so if you're in the mood for an Irish Coffee or a Hot Toddy, this is your place.

Congratulations to Lola's for a nice honor and if you haven't tried it, this fall might just be the perfect time to give it a try.

Some Great Asbury Park Moments

Awesome Asbury Park Eateries