Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,

When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town of Cape May, so legendary for its ghost sightings that there have been a ton of books written about it.

If authors are writing a series of books about a town and its legendary ghost sightings, then it would have to get strong consideration for being the town that is the home of New Jersey's eeriest place.

It turns out that is not what was chosen by Love Exploring as the eeriest spot in New Jersey. Maybe it's the legendary Devil's Tree in Bernard's Township in Somerset County. The lone tree. It stands alone in a field and is rumored to be cursed. But Devil's Tree is not the spot chosen either.

Could it possibly be the Monmouth County building known as the Spy House? The Seabrook-Wilson House, located in Port Monmouth, is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. But it's not the eeriest.

That distinction belongs to the Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital on Ellis Island, and if you're into this type of thing, there are reportedly tours you can take of the location...if you dare.

Tours are currently suspended due to renovation but are scheduled to resume at the end of this month, according to the Save Ellis Island website.

