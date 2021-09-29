New Jersey’s Favorite Secret Starbucks Menu Item is Dirty

On this National Starbucks Day, we're pulling the curtain back on the coffee giant's secret menu items. What's New Jersey's favorite?



Truth be told, I've never been brave enough to ask my Starbucks barista for something off their 'secret' menu. I'm too afraid they'll look at me puzzled and I'll end up looking like an idiot.

Having said that, the Starbucks secret menu DOES exist. In fact, a research group at Workshopedia collected data over the last year to determine the top 29 Starbucks secret menu items, mapped out the most popular by state.

Get our free mobile app

While a beverage called The Pink Drink (a strawberry açaí refresher with coconut milk) was the number one secret menu item across most of America, here in New Jersey we prefer a Dirty Chai Latte.

I personally LOVE a Chai Latte. What makes it 'dirty', according to Workshopedia, is the addition of two shots of espresso to a regular chai latte which is normally just tea-based.

Getty Images

And GET THIS?! There's a Baby Yoda Frappuccino and it's Pennsylvania's most-asked-for secret Starbucks drink!

If you're down for something more seasonal now that the leaves are turning, you can follow Tennessee and Oregon's lead and order the Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino, which is a cream-based pumpkin spice blended with cinnamon dolce syrup, vanilla bean powder, and white mocha syrup.

Check out the full map of secret Starbucks drinks below!

courtesy Workshopedia via GoFish Digital

Bookmark this page so you have it handy the next time your Starbucks craving hits.

15 Jersey foods that should NEVER be pumpkin-spiced Some foods and drinks are better with pumpkin spice than others. Which of these Jersey favorites would you try? Let's count it down and find out.

Breweries in Cape May County You've Gotta Check Out Looking to sip on some locally-crafted beer while kicking around Cape May County? Check out these breweries.