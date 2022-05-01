New Jersey’s Scream Truck will deliver ice cream right to your home

Ladies and gentlemen, that rhyme you’ve heard your whole life is apparently true. It turns out, you CAN scream for ice cream.

Most of us know one of the best parts of growing up in New Jersey was when you heard the ice cream truck coming your way on a hot summer day and you knew you had a few dollars in your piggy bank.

The high you felt catching that truck at the right time is incomparable.

So wouldn’t it be great if you could cut the chaos out of the equation and guarantee that you’ll meet up with the ice cream truck every time? That’s now a reality.

The New Jersey based Scream Truck eliminates most of the uncertainty by texting you when it will be in your neighborhood.

Once you respond that you do want a visit, you can place your order and pay in advance.

Unfortunately it hasn’t reached every corner of the Garden State, but they’ve been increasing their number of trucks to try to meet demands.

According to the Daily Record,

“Scream Truck is regularly visiting about 20 towns, including Westfield, Scotch Plains, Fanwood, Cranford, New Providence, Berkeley Heights and Bridgewater. The truck generally visits each neighborhood once per week.”

And what they’re offering isn’t just your average Bomb Pop or Choco Taco that you get from a regular ice cream truck, take a look at this-

Nutella and coconut in a sundae? It feels like I’ve died and gone to heaven.

I mean, just look at this satisfied customer…

To add your location to the 22,000 households signed up to be on their route (or to book them for a personal event) go to screamtruck.com or text the word "SCREAM" to (800)-914-1796.

Booking them for an event will get your special messages on the truck, menu items named in honor of the event, and (soon) your own personalized playlist.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

