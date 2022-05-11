We had friends in town this past weekend and the one thing that was on their list was getting seafood. You know that it is a must. Even for locals, we love our seafood.

Seafood and the Jersey Shore are synonymous with each other.

There’s one problem.

During a certain time during the year, it is almost impossible to get into the “popular” spots.

When the summer season is here, forget it, you’re not getting into some of the local favorites during the “offseason.”

All the visitors, from one-time tourists to the seasonal residents, all take advantage of being here and tasting the incredible seafood the Jersey Shore has to offer.

However, there is one event, just before the summer hits, that is making its return after a two-year break due to health concerns.

The New Jersey Seafood Festival is coming back to Downtown Belmar this month.

You can enjoy delicious seafood and treats starting May 20th according to Belmar Borough’s community calendar.

The times for Friday are 4 pm to 8 pm, followed by Saturday the 21st from 11 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, wrapping up the festival from 11 am to 6 pm.

You’ll find all the vendors and entertainment in the Pyanoe Plaza and parking lot.

Who will be involved this year at the New Jersey Seafood Festival?

According to Vacation in Belmar some of the delicious vendors you’ll see there are Ragin’ Cajun, Klein’s, Jimmy’s Place, and Mr. Shrimp.

Also, don't forget to try Point Lobster Company’s amazing lobster Roll.

As you can see, there are many options for all of your seafood tastes and curiosities.

If you are a seafood lover and want to get your fill before the summer run on The Jersey Shore, this event is definitely it.

