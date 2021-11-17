New Polish Restaurant Opening in Lawrence, NJ

A new restaurant will be opening in the Lawrence Shopping Center soon.

The big sign in the front window of what used to be Mehek Indian restaurant says it will be Maximus Polish Cuisine Empire...a restaurant and banquet room. It will be next to the new Starbucks, Aspen Dental, National Pools & Spas, and City Electric Supply.

That's really all I know. I just saw the sign when I was driving by. A Google search didn't reveal much. Click here to see what I found out. There doesn't seem to be any work going on in the building yet. Hopefully, it won't be too long before it opens.

The Lawrence Shopping Center has undergone a complete renovation and is welcoming new tenants. It's great to see that strip mall bustling again. Lidl, Auto Zone, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Plato's Closet, Bury the Hatchet ax throwing, Heavenly Hounds Dog Training, Café Du Pain Bakery, and more have joined the center. Island Sports Bar & Grill opened for a few months, but, has already closed down permanently.

A Polish restaurant is a good choice for Lawrence Township, as it has a large Polish population. I'm a bit Polish and so is my husband, so we're looking forward to trying it.

The Lawrence Township Community Facebook page was buzzing about the future addition to town. Everyone seemed genuinely excited to be getting something completely new in town.

Do you have a favorite Polish dish? Pierogi? Halushki?

As soon as I find out anymore information, I'll pass it along.

