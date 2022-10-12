Renovations are still going on at the Wells Fargo Center with the latest phase costing $50 million, according to Philadelphia Business Journal.

The Club Level got the most recent makeover.

Just in time for the Philadelphia Flyers home opener versus the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, there will be new and improved seating (the loge seats will have USB ports to charge your devices) and new food choices from celebrity chefs. Click here for more details.

New, cool bars will be opening too.

There will be a bar called Clarkie's and another called Chamberlain's paying tribute to Flyers icon, Bobby Clark and 76ers legend, Wilt Chamberlain. Each bar will change its appearance for the game being played at the time.

There will also a whisky themed bar, The Showplace Bar, which will pay tribute to the Spectrum, home of the Flyers and 76ers before the Wells Fargo Center was built, and a tequila themed bar, The Center Bar, which will have old Philly sports and music memorabilia on display.

The bars will have team-themed drinks and over 300 tv screens showing digital content from the teams.

Make sure to check out the life-sized holograms of the Flyers, 76ers and music stars depending on what's going on at the venue.

Renovations started back in 2016 and are expected to be completed next year in 2023. The last of the improvements will be to the outside of the venue and locker rooms.

Valerie Camillo, CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment says, "We feel like it's a new arena. We think this puts us on par with any arena anywhere in the country."

To take a sneak peek at the improvements, click here.

