New Seafood Boil Restaurant is Coming to the Jersey Shore

I honestly think I have a problem. True life: my boyfriend and I are addicted to crab boils and that is where half of our paychecks go to.

I'm usually good about spending money, budgeting and only allowing myself to eat out once and a while. But when someone ask me to go get seafood, all restrictions seem to go out the window. The fact that I am willing to throw down close to 100 dollars on a seafood boil at any given moment is honestly sickening. Someone please take me credit card away.

I am a regular a Crafty Crab in Bensalem. The servers know us by name and seat us in the same booth every time we come. We always order a large boil filled with shrimp, crab legs, mussels, potatoes, corn, clams, broccoli and more. Then of course we have our long island ice teas.

I'm ready to branch out and try something new and I heard a new boil company is coming to the Jersey Shore. The restaurant is called Outer Banks Boil Company and is set to open its new location in 2022. According to Shore News Network, the company originated in North Carolina. The owners ae frequent vacationers of the Jersey Shore and decided this would be the best spot to bring their signature boils to.

“The entire Outer Banks Boil Co. family is stoked for the opportunity to bring ‘The Best Pot on The Beach’ down the shore! We set our sights on the Jersey shore years ago, and really prioritized it at our corporate retreat back in January. We just needed to find the right partners. It’s truly a dream come true for all of us, and we are so excited to work with Pat and Lisa,” said Matt Khouri founder and CEO of Outer Banks Boil Company according to Shore News Network.

Looks like Crafty Crab has some new competition!