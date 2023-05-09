Attention Starbies lovers, there's a brand new one that just opened in Mercer County.

It's in West Windsor Township and has been in the works for a while. I first told you about it back in December of 2021. I'm sure there were pandemic-related delays, but now it's finally open.

The new Starbucks is on Route 1 North, in the same shopping center as Lowe's, Trader Joe's, More Than Q and Chipotle (The Square in West Windsor). It's where the Pier One Imports retail store was.

The Princeton Patch reported there was a formal ribbon cutting ceremony with local officials yesterday at noon (Monday, May 8th).

Monday's the perfect day for a grand opening of a Starbucks, when you need you coffee fix the most.

Did you hear there's a new Frappuccino just in time for summer? If you like mint, you'll love this. It's the Chocolate Java Mint Frapp. I'm sure it's going to be popular.

Don't forget to visit the new Starbucks in West Windsor when you need a coffee fix or one of their warmed croissants. You won't even have to get out of your car...it has a drive-thru. That's nice on a rainy day...or let's be honest, any day. Haha.

There's certainly no shortage of Starbucks stores in Mercer County. There's another one across the street in MarketFair mall, two in Lawrence Township, Pennington, Hamilton, Princeton, Robbinsville and Trenton.

