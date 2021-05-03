New Volta Free EV Charging Station In Nassau Park Pavillion

Gas is getting more expensive and that is extremely annoying. How come we can't get free gas? Electric vehicles are getting a free energy boost so those of us that have gas only vehicles deserve to get free gas once in a while also.

I was at the Nassau Park Pavillion and noticed that there are some special parking spots right in front of the Best Buy store that is offering FREE electric vehicle charging. That is not fair because they take the parking spot right in front of the store and they also get to recharge for free.

We learned from Volta's website that the company teams up with many different retail stores to have the charging stations in front of their store to "experience immediate returns in terms of increased spend, dwell time and brand engagement on site." So you are trying to tell me that people with electric vehicles spend more than us non-electric vehicle people?

According to Volta, the company has over 1,500 EV charging stations across the country.

Here are 2 locations in Mercer and Bucks County locations:

Nassau Park Pavillion - 299 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540

Neshaminy Mall - 707 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020\

Both locations will give electric vehicle owners 2 hours of free charge, according to Volta.

Back on February 24, Volta posted a picture on Instagram congratulating Princeton for its new free EV charging station. With that being said, the free EV charging station in Nassau Park Pavillion is fairly new to the area.

Kohl's and Macy's are two major retails stores that have recently teamed up with Volta charging stations.