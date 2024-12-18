I've got exciting news, Warrington.

A brand new Wawa is opening this week near the busy intersection of Route 611 and Street Road.

Starting Friday, December 20, you'll be able to grab your favorite Wawa hoagie, a cup of freshly brewed coffee, or a tasty Sizzli for breakfast on the go.

It’s a convenient stop if you're heading to work in that area or if you just love Wawa like so many people in this area do.

This new Wawa features a brand-new gas station with six gas pumps under a convenient canopy. The same design as other Wawas in the area.

You can fill up your car while picking up your coffee and snacks. Nice and easy.

The grand opening celebration is Friday, December 20th.

Stop by. There will be giveaways and fun activities, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a hoagie-building competition with local emergency responders.

You can also enjoy free coffee all day long to celebrate the grand opening.

For more details, click here.

This new Wawa is a huge upgrade from what used to be there.

It's replacing the old 3,200-square-foot store that had been around since 1994.

The new 5,585-square-foot superstore has more space, more convenience, and even more options for you.

The old store closed earlier this year to make way for this amazing new one.

This is just the beginning.

Wawa is planning to open 90 more locations over the next 10 years, with another new store under construction right now along the Newtown Bypass in Bucks County.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for the grand opening on December 20th in Warrington.

The new Wawa is about to make your morning routine a lot easier.

