Have noticed that McAlister's Deli in Warrington is open again?

Yes. Locals are thrilled that the deli serving up sandwiches, soups, spuds, salads, southern comfort foods, and of course, sweet tea is back on the scene.

McAlister's Deli Grand Reopening in Warrington is February 26

On Wednesday (February 26), there's going to be a grand reopening celebration to officially tell the community that it's open again.

The fun begins at 10 am with a ribbon cutting. PhillyBurbs is reporting that Pennsylvania State Representative, Brian Munroe will be there to officially welcome the new owners.

There will be Free Sweet Tea All Day

Stop by with your family and friends. There will be free sweet tea all day (that's one of the things McAlister's is known for) and you'll get a free kids' meal when you order an adult entree' in-restaurant.

If you remember back to 2024, McAlister's debuted in Warrington and then closed its doors, for what many thought was for good, in September after only being open for six months.

McAlister's Warrington has new ownership

In a surprising turn of events, it was announced it would reopen under new management in November 2024.

The new owners of the McAlister's Deli in Warrington also own the Harrisburg location.

Prabu Murugan, one of the new owners said in a statement, “We are extremely excited to reopen our doors again in Warrington. We can't wait to welcome our community back with the ribbon cutting and bring the southern style hospitality, famous sweet tea, and sandwiches to our community.”

READ MORE: Is it illegal to flash your headlights at another driver in PA?

McAlister's Warrington is located at 60 Easton Road and will be open 7 days a week from 10:30am - 9pm.

You can check out the menu by clicking here.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll