Road rage leads to shooting in Newtown

A road rage incident in Newtown Township last night (Monday, October 25) led to a shooting and attempted murder charges, according to several media outlets.

Certainly not the area you would expect something like this to happen, the incident occurred around 6:40 PM.

The incident started on the Newtown Bypass

Newtown Township police are reporting a male and female were driving in separate cars, eastbound, on the Newtown Bypass when the incident began.

Then, both drivers turned onto Woodbourne Road, going south, near the Newtown Athletic Club. That's when the incident intensified.

A woman was shot in the wrist

The female driver was alone in the car and shot in the left wrist by the male driver of a blue Honda Civic. He shot at her several more times, hitting her car, before police arrived. She was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

The shooter was found and arrested

Newtown Township police were able to quickly relay a description of the male driver and his car, and he was arrested without incident soon after at Washington Crossing Road (Route 532) and Stoopville Road.

The male driver has been identified as Cristopher Corbi from Warrington Township. He is 41-years-old.

Corbi admitted the shooting to police and directed officers to where he disposed of the gun. The weapon (a revolver) was found in a garbage can, outside of PetSmart in Newtown Township.

Corbi also revealed to police that he dumped a box of ammunition outside of the Newtown Farmer's Market.

Corbi is being charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and other related charges.

He's being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility.