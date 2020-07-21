New York City TV Reporter & Bucks County Native, Nina Kapur, Killed in Rare Moped Accident

A tragic accident has taken the life of a local native who was working as a TV reporter at CBS 2 in New York City.

CBS New York announced on Monday that their reporter Nina Kapur passed away following a moped accident on Saturday in New York City. Kapur is a native of Newtown (Bucks County).

The 26-year-old died at Bellevue Hospital, the station confirmed in a statement on Monday.

"Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling,” CBS 2 said.

Kapur was a graduate of Syracuse University. She is survived by her mother, Monica, father, Anup, and her brother, Ajay.



The accident took place when Kapur was riding on the back of a rented Revel scooter Saturday evening in Brooklyn. The scooter was driven by a 26-year-old man, who swerved for an unknown reason, an NYPD spokeswoman told CNN.

Both Nina and the driver fell to the roadway in the accident. The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident. Kapur was pronounced dead at the hospital, the cable news network says.

Revel scooters can be rented via an app for $1. They're available to anyone over the age of 21 in New York, Austin, Miami, Oakland, and Washington D.C. The scooters can only go up to 30 miles per hour, and helmets (sanitized for COVID-19) are made available for the riders, the site says.

A Revel spokesperson told CNN they're working with the NYPD in the crash investigation.

"Revel extends deepest sympathies to Nina Kapur's family and loved ones for their loss," a Revel spokesperson revealed in a statement to CNN.