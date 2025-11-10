I feel as if the holiday switch has been flipped on, now that Halloween is over.

Can you feel it?

Costumes have been put away, along with pumpkins, cornstalks, and scarecrows, and the anticipation of the holidays has begun.

Retail stores are transforming with holiday decor, the TV commercials have started, holiday music is on the radio, and a date has been announced for the biggest and best holiday parade around.

The Newtown Holiday Parade will be on December 7

The Newtown Business Association invites you to its annual Newtown Holiday Parade on Sunday, December 7.

Save the date for a whole lot of holiday fun. It's no small parade. Over 60 groups, with over 1,800 participants, make up this magical event, one you won't want to miss.

Trust me, you'll make the best holiday memories with your family and friends.

The start time is 12:15 PM

The parade kicks off at 12:15 PM sharp on South State Street (at the Stocking Works). It will travel North to Washington Avenue, make a left turn, then go right onto Sycamore Street, ending at the corner of Sycamore Street and Durham Road.

Arrive in town early and shop the local businesses...it's a great way to cross off some things on your holiday shopping list.

There are family activities before the parade steps off

There will also be face painting, balloons, treats, warm drinks, and more.

You're encouraged to dress up

If you really want to get in a holiday mood, you're encouraged to dress up like your favorite holiday movie character. Some suggestions include Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, or just grab some festive things to accessorize with at the dollar store...there's also cute stuff there.

Please don't dress like Santa

The only request the parade organizers have is NOT to dress like Santa. He's the star of the parade, after all, so he gets to be the only Santa there, understandably. I mean, there's only one true Santa.

After the parade, you'll have the chance to help attempt to break a world record in front of local hotspot, The Green Parrot.

For more information, click here.

Happy holidays.

