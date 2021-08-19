Nike Store Coming Soon to Mercer Mall in Lawrence Township, NJ

A Nike Factory Store is coming to Mercer Mall, on Route 1 South, in Lawrence Township, according to the storefront sign.

When I drove by recently, it looked as if construction was underway in the old Petco store, which closed for good back in July of 2020. The large sign reads, "Grand Opening Winter 2022. I'm hoping that means this January or February.

This will be a great addition to Mercer Mall. Now, if you want Nike shoes or gear, you have to go to the Jackson Premium Outlets. This will be much closer for Mercer County residents.

The Grand Opening sign also reveals that they're hiring. If you're looking for a job, download the Nike app to become a new team member.

I can't wait to check it out. Make sure to turn on notification and location services in the app for the best in-store experience when it opens, the sign boasts.

Seems as if something else will be opening in the strip mall as I noticed work is being done on the old TJMaxx store. I'll let you know if I find out any information.

Other new additions to Mercer Mall include Bath & Body Works and Land's End.

