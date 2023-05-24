The wait is almost over. Nino's Pastry Shop in Hamilton Township is expanding and will have the grand opening of their new, second location in Ewing Township on Tuesday, May 31st.

Nino's Pastry Shoppe Too is located at 21 Scotch Road, in the Suburban Square Shopping Center. It's taking the spot of the old Italian People's Bakery, near Five Guys, CVS

The beloved shop's Facebook post read, "We are happy to announce that Nino's Pastry Shoppe Too will be opening this Tuesday, 5/31 @ 7am. 21 Scotch Road, Ewing, NJ!!! Can't wait to see you all there!!!"

This would definitely be a great place to stop on the way to work since it's open early. Nino's Pastry Shop is known for it's incredible breakfast items like cream donuts, Danish, crumb cake, tea biscuits, walnut rings and more.

Many locals will tell you Nino's is also the place to go for Italian pastries, Italian cookies, cakes and other goodies.

The popular bakery has been around for a long time. It was opened in Hamilton back in 1996 by Nino and his wife, Jane. Nino was born and raised in Palermo, Sicily. He came to America with his family when he was 15 years old. He worked in different bakeries, took everything he learned and opened his own bakery...a dream come true.

Nino, Jane and their daughter, Dana still own the business today, with the pastries made by Nino, by hand everyday. Nino taught his daughter how to decorate, so she can work alongside her dad.

Nino's has quite the reputation. Word is they have the best cannolis around, along with pies, cookies, cakes, pastries and much more. The cakes are fabulous too. I've enjoyed them for many special occasions.

I can't wait to visit the new Ewing location.

Good luck, Nino and family.

