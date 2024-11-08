Good news if you're a New Jersey homeowner or renter if you haven't taken advantage of the state’s property tax relief program, NJ ANCHOR.

You now have a little more time to apply, so you can get some money back.

Originally set for November 30, the deadline has been extended to December 6, according to The Patch.

So, if you kept putting off applying, you now have until after Thanksgiving to get it done.

Don't miss this. When you apply you could get up to $1,750.

The New Jersey Department of the Treasury announced this extension, hoping it will allow more people to benefit from the popular program.

This year, NJ ANCHOR is expected to help about two million New Jersey residents, with benefits ranging from $450 for renters to $1,500 for homeowners, plus $250 more for eligible senior residents.

So far, the Division of Taxation has sent out more than $1.9 billion in NJ ANCHOR benefits to 1.6 million people across the state. I got mine.

Get our free mobile app

“With the holidays just around the corner, we wanted to ensure that all eligible New Jersey residents could apply for this valuable property tax relief,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

She encourages all NJ residents to check their eligibility and apply before the new December 6th deadline.

If you already applied but haven’t gotten your money yet, click here for the “Check Benefit Status” tool.

To use it, you’ll need a Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and your ZIP code, selecting the 2021 tax year from the list.

Benefit status updates are posted twice a week, so keep checking.

This year’s NJ ANCHOR rebates are based on residents’ 2021 income, residency, and age.

NJHomeowners must have had a gross income of $250,000 or less, and renters must have earned $150,000 or less to qualify.

To apply, click here by December 6th.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker