When will I get my New Jersey Anchor Rebate check?

That's the question many New Jersey residents are asking themselves lately.

Some NJ ANCHOR Rebate checks were sent out ahead of schedule

I told you back in mid-September that some checks were going out weeks ahead of schedule because of an improved filing and validation system.

Garden State residents were excited to get some much-needed tax-relief money, but many still reported they didn't receive their checks yet.

An early batch of checks went to senior citizens

It seems the first batch went mostly to senior citizens. As of Friday, 352,000 checks had been sent out, totaling over $489 million, according to The Patch.

More checks were sent out October 1

More checks just went out (Wednesday, October 1) to NJ residents who are not yet senior citizens, the article says.

Check your mailbox if you filed a paper application. If you filed your application online, you had the choice of a check being sent in the mail or directly deposited into your bank account.

Of the payments that went out yesterday, 251,000 paper checks were sent in the mail, worth over $372 million, and 101,000 were sent as direct deposit.

I'm surprised there were more paper checks than money being digitally sent, in a time when so many things have gone digital since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners could get up to $1500

Eligible New Jersey homeowners could get up to $1,500, with eligible renters getting up to $450.

How are you going to spend your "bonus" NJ ANCHOR Rebate money?

In speaking with family, friends, and co-workers, most are using it to help with bills. Some are stashing it in a savings account, and others are using it to have some fun.

For more information and to see if you're eligible, click here.

