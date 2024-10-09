Exciting news for New Jersey residents.

You should see your Anchor Rebate money very soon.

A little bonus money is never a bad thing, right?

The newest round of ANCHOR tax rebates will start to be distributed, on a rolling basis, in mid-October.

The New Jersey Division of Taxation's website says you will get your payment about 90 days after you apply.

There's chatter in many of the local community Facebook groups that last year the money started hitting bank accounts by direct deposit on October 14th, so I have a feeling it will be around date this year.

This year, the process to get the Anchor Rebate was easier.

Back in August, the New Jersey Treasury Department mailed out 1.5 million letters to taxpayers.

The letters let you know if your ANCHOR application had been automatically filed.

That’s right. For many people, there was no need to reapply if your information hadn’t changed since last year.

Yes, if you’ve received an ANCHOR rebate before, and your details like your address or banking information are the same, you didn't need to do anything.

Just sit back and wait for your rebate check.

But, if any of your info has changed since the last Anchor Rebate, you needed to file a new application.

The deadline was September 15, 2024, which is earlier than previous years.

New applications were mailed in late August.

Homeowners received a green application, while renters got a purple one.

Inside, there was an ID number and PIN, which were essential to complete the application. Hopefully, you didn't toss it thinking it was junk mail.

The deadline to submit new applications is November 30, 2024, which is a month earlier than last year.

Homeowners will receive up to $1,500, renters up to $450, and seniors getting an additional $250.

If you’re eligible, don’t miss out on this opportunity for some extra financial relief.

