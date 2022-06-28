NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/28

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 61° - 73°

(Normal 64° - 69°) Air Temperature 72° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 8:14a Low

Tue 2:07p High

Tue 8:21p Low

Wed 3:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:48a Low

Tue 1:31p High

Tue 7:55p Low

Wed 2:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:02a Low

Tue 1:43p High

Tue 8:09p Low

Wed 2:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:44a Low

Tue 1:35p High

Tue 7:51p Low

Wed 2:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:26a High

Tue 11:54a Low

Tue 6:12p High

Wed 12:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 8:06a Low

Tue 2:01p High

Tue 8:15p Low

Wed 3:03a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 6:00a High

Tue 11:01a Low

Tue 5:46p High

Tue 11:08p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 8:47a Low

Tue 2:28p High

Tue 8:59p Low

Wed 3:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:52a Low

Tue 1:37p High

Tue 8:04p Low

Wed 2:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 8:14a Low

Tue 1:57p High

Tue 8:35p Low

Wed 3:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 7:57a Low

Tue 1:43p High

Tue 8:14p Low

Wed 2:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 9:01a Low

Tue 2:39p High

Tue 9:14p Low

Wed 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Top 10 FUN Things To Do On Long Beach Island

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!