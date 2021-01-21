NJ Has 3 $1 Million Winners in Huge Powerball Jackpot

I've got good news and bad news. The bad news is you probably didn't win the big $731.1 million Powerball jackpot last night (unless you have family or friends in Maryland that bought your ticket for you), but, the good news is there were three $1 million winner in New Jersey, according to an NJ Lottery Press Release.

You better check your tickets. In New Jersey, there were three tickets sold that matched all five of the white balls, which means they each won the $1 million second prize. How exciting. It could be you, or someone you know. Those winning tickets were sold at the Exxon on Route 1 North and Stouts Lane in Monmouth Junction (that's so close), the Wawa on Mantua Park in Woodbury Heights, and the 7-Eleven on North Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield. Also in New Jersey, there were six tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, winning the $50,000, third prize, and one of them was played with Power Play, bringing the prize up to $150,000. A couple of those tickets were sold nearby. One at Corkscrew Wine & Liquor, on Applegarth Road in Monroe Township, and one at Soda King, on Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan. That one hurts, because my dad plays the lottery there sometimes, because they live near there in Cranbury, but, he didn't go there for his tickets this time. Boo. Lol.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers: 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, and the Powerball was 22.

There's still a chance at winning big. The Mega Million jackpot is really close to a BILLION dollars for tomorrow night's drawing (Friday, January 22nd). Fingers crossed.

Get your tickets. Good luck.