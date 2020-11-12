NJ Native Eats Nasty Foods on Tik Tok After losing Sense of Taste From COVID-19

The coronavirus is no joke. Millions of people have been affected by virus over the course of the past few months. So many people have stories of how the virus has affected them differently. Most people have respiratory issues as symptoms, but in some extreme cases there are those who have lost their sense of taste and smell.

New Jersey native, Russell Donnelly, was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few days ago and said that his only symptom is that he can't taste or smell anything. "My only symptom is that I can't taste or smell. Other than that, I'm 100%," he told BuzzFeed. "This second wave is no joke and I'm one of the lucky ones, to be honest."

According to Buzzfeed, he has been passing his time in quarantine by showing off his new hobby on Tik Tok. To prove that he can't taste anything, he records himself eating the nastiest things. "My buddy didn't believe me that I couldn't taste stuff and said, 'Eat some nasty shit,' and I was like, 'Well, okay,'" Donnelly told Buzzfeed.

The Jersey City bartender has since accumulated over 12 million followers on Tik Tok. He has videos eating everything from garlic, to days-old onions. He even brushed his teeth with toothpaste, then took a swig of orange juice! All to prove that his his taste buds are dead.

Even though he is having fun with his new found talent, he is taking the time to make his followers aware of how serious coronavirus can be.

"To everyone who thinks COVID is fake, or not that bad, just know that I am lucky to only have this symptom," he said. "I'm lucky that I'm able to make light of my personal situation, but all in all this virus should NOT be taken lightly because it truly is deadly. I'm young and have no preexisting conditions."