When I get a new tattoo I’m the type of person who will post about it on Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok 6 times in a week to make sure everyone knows about it.

I just got a new tattoo on Monday and I got an appointment with probably one of the most well-known artists in New Jersey, all because of TikTok. Blxck Rose Ink is a shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey that’s owned by artists Sydney Smith and Sydney Osso.

Both have great followings on social media, posting all of their work for millions to see and the internet continues to show them support more and more with each video.

My appointment was with Sydney Smith and let me tell you, this girl gave me the tattoo of my dreams.

She specializes in single needle tattoos and has gone viral because of her skills with a tattoo gun. One of her most liked TikTok videos is of a micro tattoo she did for a client and how she does it is beyond me.

She currently is at 834.7k followers on TikTok and has brought in over 33 million likes on all of her videos.

Her studio is based in Point Pleasant, but she travels outside of New Jersey to states like California and Delaware for other tattooing events.

Sydney’s books open once a month for 1 hour because of how popular she is, so when I got an appointment I was counting down the days. Blxck Rose Ink has such a homey vibe inside where you just feel like you’re hanging with your friends getting tatted at their house.

The tattoo I got is so great that I had someone insist that it was a temporary tattoo because she said ‘there’s no way a human could draw that on you”.

So, it’s safe to say that along with all of the hype she gets on TikTok, Sydney Smith is the real deal. If you want to follow and even stalk her videos, like I’ll admit I do, you can follow her on TikTok @sydsmithhhtattoo and Instagram @sydsmithhh.

The shop, Blxck Rose Ink, is by appointment only, and you can find more information on how to book with their artists here.

