With the holidays just around the corner, Pennsylvania residents are gearing up for the festive season.

Many Pennsylvania residents decorate their homes for the holidays

Besides the shopping, one of the biggest chores for residents in the Keystone State is decorating their homes with pretty, sometimes twinkling Christmas lights.

While they look amazing when everything’s finished, we all know how frustrating it can be to untangle them and keep them lit.

In Pennsylvania, most people begin putting up their holiday lights the weekend after Thanksgiving, or the first weekend of December, depending on the weather. Although, I've seen some people already ready to go.

While decorating your home is a holiday tradition, some people in Pennsylvania take it a step further.

When I was driving home with my daughter the other night, stopped at a red light was a car completely decked out in holiday lights...yes, a car.

I've never seen anything like it before...the car was wrapped in multi-colored lights.

It was very festive, but I immediately thought about what a distraction it could be to other drivers. Yikes.

Are you allowed to put Christmas lights on your vehicle?

So, can you legally hang Christmas lights on your car in Pennsylvania?

While there’s no specific law that says you can’t hang lights on your vehicle, Pennsylvania does have regulations about things that could block your view or block the view of other drivers.

Also, lights that could interfere with the visibility of your car's lighting, like brake lights, turn signals, or headlights, could get you a ticket.

But, if you're in a holiday parade or at a holiday party at someone's house or your own house, go for it.

Happy holidays.

