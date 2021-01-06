No More Emotional Support Animals on American Airlines

People.com reports that American Airlines will no longer allow emotional support animals on their flights. This new restrictions are coming as American Airlines want to make all their flyers as comfortable as possible while traveling. American Airlines will allow trained service animals to be on board with their owners, but these trained serviced animals will need to government papers confirming that according to 6ABC. The Airlines knows that the amount of people flying with emotional support animals has grown rapidly over the last few years and not all passengers are comfortable with animals on their flight.

If animal owners want their pets to fly with them, and if they are not a registered service animal, they will have to pay an extra fee. Plus, the pet will most likely have to go below the plane in a kennel that they have on board.

I remember there was a time where I used to be fearless. I would go down the tallest water slide when I was a kid, I traveled all over the place, and really did some extreme things. I don't know why when I turned 30 things changed and I've developed some anxiety. I have developed a fear of heights and for some reason fast motion now makes me want to jump out of my skin. When we went on our honeymoon, it was a little stressful flying and taking shuttles and doing other things. I did see a girl who had a little dog on our flight coming home and I wasn't sure if it was an emotional support dog or she was just able to bring the dog on the flight, but it instantly made me feel a little at ease. I wonder if American Airlines will see a decline in customers? Maybe other airlines will follow suit? Only time will tell.