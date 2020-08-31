No Tailgating at The Linc

It's already been announced that fans will not be allowed to attend the Philadelphia Eagles' home opener, Sept. 20 against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, a new report says that Philadelphia city officials will also not allow fans to tailgate around Lincoln Financial Field.

According to NJ Advance Media, the city will now allow tailgating on the parking lot of the Linc, as well as lots located at Citizens Bank Park or the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition, a spokeswoman for the city told NJ Advance Media that officials "would be working with the Eagles, other sports teams, property owners, and the Stadium District Special Services District in order to enforce the ban on tailgating."

On July 15, we reported that the Eagles and city officials were hopeful that fans would be able to attend games this season, but in a tweet last Thursday, the team announced that "hosting fans at Lincoln Financial Field (would) not be permitted until further notice."

That game is followed by 2 home games the Linc - the aforementioned game against the Rams and Sept .27 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals,

According to cbssports.com, bookmaker William Hill has the odds of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl at 18-1.