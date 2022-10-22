The world-renowned Nobu is opening soon at Caesars Atlantic City and now officially accepting reservations.

It's the sushi restaurant where you see all your favorite celebs and housewives hanging out, and there's a reason for that. When the rich and famous want the best Japanese cuisine has to offer, they book a table at Nobu.

Now, not only can the movers and shakers get a taste of Nobu, so can those of us in and around South Jersey.

Nobu is the passion project of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Meir Teper, and Oscar-winning actor Robert DeNiro.

The Atlantic City location inside Caesars looks just as glamorous as the Nobu restaurants in Manhattan and Las Vegas, and Caesars is calling its menu a "culinary game-changer."

So, if you've been looking forward to dining on some of Chef Matsuhisa's signature dishes like the Black Cod Miso, Rock Shrimp Tempura, and Yellowtail Jalapeño, you can reserve your table now. But Caesars recommends you don't wait because dates are booking fast.

Nobu Atlantic City debuts Friday, October 21st. I have to recommend the Nobu crispy rice. It's like nothing else I've ever tasted.

If you want to celebrate a special occasion at Nobu, the Atlantic City location has private dining rooms that are reportedly both intimate and luxurious.

Oh, and I don't want to forget to mention the Nobu Hotel within Caesars Atlantic City is on track to open next spring.

