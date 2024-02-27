If you value some peace and quiet in your life, there are several places around the country that you probably shouldn't move to and one of those places is right here in Pennsylvania

A new report just came out from Steel Guard Safety (a leading manufacturer of industrial safety products and noise control products like industrial curtain walls, dividers, and barriers) that ranked the noisiest cities across the U.S.

By the way, noise isn't something that annoys you from time to time, it can truly affect your health.

Noise Pollution is bad for your health

The study mentions the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) says that ambient noise can "affect everything from mental health to cardiovascular function." Whoa.

The noise study is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Transportation, and the Federal Transit Administration. It looked at where noise pollution is the worst in the 100 biggest cities across the country.

What makes a city noisy?

The study looked at things that may play a part in a city's air pollution...things like population density, traffic, construction projects, airplanes that pass through the cities, the number of bars and nightclubs per square mile, and the number of public parks.

The City of Brotherly Love didn't fare well.

Here are the Top 10 Noisiest Cities in America

Sorry to say, Philadelphia is on the list.

1. New York City

2. Chicago

3. Jersey City

4. Newark

5. Boston

6. San Francisco

7. Miami

8. Philadelphia

9. Long Beach, California

10. Los Angeles

If you like city living and don't mind the hustle and bustle, the noise may not bother you. But, if you're not a noise person, you may not want to live in any of these cities.

To see the complete study, click here.

