‘Nomadland’ Wins Oscar For Best Picture

It was one of the most unique batches of Best Picture nominees in Oscar history. But when the votes were tabulated and the winner was announced, one came out on top: Nomadland.

Directed by Chloe Zhao — who also took home the Academy Award for Best Director — the film follows Frances McDormand — who also took home the Academy Award for Best Actress — as Fern, a nomad who travels who travels the country in her van, living paycheck to paycheck, encountering others who share her itinerant lifestyle. (The movie is based on a non-fiction book by Jessica Bruder about the nomad culture that exploded in the wake of the Great Recession.) Fern’s wanderings give us a survey of our country in this troubled time, captured in gorgeous magic-hour visuals from cinematographer Joshua James Richards.

With its three wins for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, Nomadland also became the most-awarded film of this year’s Oscars. In a year that saw the Academy honor a lot of different movies, six different films won two Oscars: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Soul, and Sound of Metal. The other nominees for Best Picture this year were The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

You’ll find the full list of winners from the 93rd Oscars here. Or if you just want to watch that clip of Daniel Kaluuya’s mother again, go here. (We don’t blame you.)

