A new cannabis dispensary just opened in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

A new cannabis dispensary opened in the old TGI Fridays in Hamilton

Northeast Alternatives is its name, and it just had its grand opening on Route 130 South. It's in the old TGI Fridays restaurant in front of the Hilton Garden Inn and across from the mega-popular Hamilton Marketplace shopping center.

Mayor Jeff Martin was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

Hamilton Township Mayor, Jeff Martin, was on hand at the Grand Opening celebration, along with Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Alternatives, Chris Hawkins, staff of the new dispensary, and customers anxious to check it out.

After the blue ribbon-cutting ceremony, staff members showed new customers around the store. It has an open-concept, modern feel with security measures in place.

The store's manager, Matthias Parker, is from New Jersey and couldn't be more excited for its grand opening. Parker said, "A lot of hard work went into launching this store. I'm super excited as a Jersey native to be a part of this market."

Parker also revealed why he likes the cannabis business so much. He said, "My favorite part is helping people and finding a solution other than 'Big Pharma.' Getting information out to people and getting over the stigmas of cannabis is so important."

Stop in and see what it's about for yourself.

It's open 7 days a week

Northeast Alternatives is located at 780 Route 130 South in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), in the old TGI Fridays.

It's open 7 days a week. Monday - Saturday from 9 AM - 10 PM, and on Sundays from 9 AM - 7 PM.

Now, don't get this confused with the new dispensary going into part of the DeLorenzo's Pizza building on Sloan Avenue. That project just started. No more on when it will be opening.