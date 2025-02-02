Northeast Philly Plane Crash — Black Box Located & Injury Numbers Increase — Sunday Updates

There continue to be new developments as the investigation and clean up in Friday night’s plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia continued Sunday.

We’re breaking down all of the updates from today below here:

Atleast 22 Injured in Crash; More Could be Missing

The number of people injured on the ground has increased. Officials now say that at least 22 people were injured on the ground during the crash. This is in addition to the seven people who died (six on the plane and one person on the ground).

Of the injuries, they say five of them are still hospitalized. Three of those are listed in critical condition are area hospitals.

“It is possible there are still people who were affected by this event that we don’t know about,” Philadelphia’s Managing Director Adam Thiel said on Sunday afternoon.

Police are still tracking potential mission persons reports in the area. They’re encouraging anyone who is worried about someone in the area to call 911.

Medical Jet’s Black Box Recovered

There’s been a big development in the investigation of the cause of the crash.

That’s because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recovered the black box (the cockpit voice recorder) from the medevac jet Sunday evening, officials confirmed to the media.

They were located near the initial impact site (near Cottman Avenue and Rupert Street), they say. It was found at a depth of eight feet underground at the location of the crash.

Sources told 6abc that the black box was found in “decent shape.”

Scope of Damage Becomes More Clear

The scope of the damage in the area of the crash continues to become astonishingly clear.

In. fact, the NTSB released new unedited footage from their investigation as well, which showed more of the damage:

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference, city officials confirmed that a total of 11 homes were damaged and an “untold number” of businesses were damaged.

Officials say it could take as long as eight weeks for the entire cleanup in the area to be completed.

Traffic Updates in Northeast Philly

We got some good news ahead of Monday morning’s commute in Northeast Philly. The Southbound lanes of Roosevelt Blvd (both inner and outer lanes) reopened between Tyson Ave and Rhawn Street.

Portions of Cottman avenue in the area of the accident do remain closed to traffic.

All schools in the area will remain open, Mayor Parker said. However, students will be excused if they arrive late as a result of traffic issues in the area.