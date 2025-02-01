WARNING: Don’t Fall Victim of a Scam for Northeast Philly Plane Crash Victims

Following Friday night’s devastating plane crash in Northeast Philly there’s been an outpouring of support from within the city and beyond.

However, Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is urging residents to not fall victim to a scam.

No Donations Needed At This Time

“No donations are needed” at this time, Philadelphia’s Mayor Cherell Parker shared during a press conference held Saturday morning.

READ MORE: At Least 7 Killed in Friday Night's Plane Crash, Latest Info

This means at this time there is no official collection for neither monetary donations or physical materials (like clothing).

Mayor Parker urged anyone looking to help to avoid any misinformation online (which is likely being spread from scammers).

At this time, there isn’t even an official GoFundMe set up for the community or any of the victims.

Of course, following such a tragedy a lot of misinformation no donations are needed at this time and warned to be cautious about misinformation spreading across social media.

Resources are Available for Those Affected

Resources are available for those who have been affected by the crash.

Get our free mobile app

It’s not exactly clear how many remain out of their homes in the area, but the crash did affect up to a five block radius.

Those resources include a shelter, which was set up at the nearby Fels High School by the Red Cross. That shelter was only used by handful of residents on Friday night.

Additionally, the city is making mental health resources available for anyone who may need it following the tragedy.

CBS Philadelphia via YouTube CBS Philadelphia via YouTube loading...

Anyone in need of mental health support can call 215-685-6440 or visit dbhids.org, they say.

“Usually with this type of stuff, it takes hours, days, sometimes even weeks for people to actually begin to process and recognize what they just witnessed,” Shari Botwin, a trauma therapist in the Philadelphia area and the author of 'Thriving After Trauma,' told the Inquirer on Saturday.