Ocean County, NJ Seafood Restaurant Named The Best In The Whole State

There might be no bigger honor in the restaurant business to be named the best seafood restaurant in a coastal state, and an Ocean County seafood place has been named the absolute best in New Jersey.

Being named the best restaurant of any kind in New Jersey is a major honor because the Garden State is blessed with having some of the best restaurants anywhere in the country.

If a restaurant finds itself at the top of any food category in the Garden State, it is quite a culinary accomplishment. But to be named the top seafood restaurant in a state known for its amazingly fresh seafood? That honor is a special one.

One of the hardest things any foodie experts can do is try to weave their way through all of the amazing seafood restaurants in New Jersey and come up with a single place that rises above the rest.

When the folks at Espresso took on that very task, I'm sure they knew they were in for some difficult and very delicious research. So. when all that research was done, who did they choose?

Their top choice calls Ocean County home, specifically Manahawkin, just a stone's throw from the legendary vacation town of Long Beach Island.

And the restaurant they chose is a great place known as The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House, located on E. Bay Ave. in Manahawkin.

Their menu is loaded with some of the best seafood dishes you'll find, along with amazing wood-fired steaks for the meat lovers among us.

So put this great restaurant on your bucket list this summer and enjoy!

