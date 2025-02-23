Listen to Win a Digital Rental of the Hit Movie ‘One of Them Days’

It's one of this year's hottest movies and it features one of our favorite musicians, SZA! And now you can see the movie for free thanks to 94.5 PST!

It's your chance to win a digital rental of the hit music One of Them Days on 94.5 PST. To win just listen weekdays at 7:40 to play Can't Beat Chris.

One of Them Days stars Keke Palmer and SZA. They're best friends and roommates who discover that one of their boyfriend's has blown their rent money. Learn more about One of Them Days right now.

So they're in a race against the clock to avoid eviction. SZA's big screen debut has been praised by audiences and critics across the globe.

Be listening all this week to win on 94.5 PST!