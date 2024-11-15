A new gem just opened in Mercer County, according to The Patch.

It's a family-owned place called Opa Greek Restaurant.

Opa Greek Restaurant Opa Greek Restaurant loading...

It just celebrated its grand opening in Hamilton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin and other local officials.

The Greek restaurant is now ready to welcome you and become a hot spot in the area.

It's located in Deerpath Pavilion on Route 130 & Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road, the shopping center where Harry's Army & Navy once stood.

Opa Greek Restaurant offers delicious, traditional Greek dishes and classic pizza.

Whether you're craving a comforting bowl of Greek chicken soup or a slice of New York-style pizza, Opa's is the place to go.

Get our free mobile app

The Owner and Chef George Vasilarakis is a Greek native with over 40 years of experience in the kitchen.

Some of the restaurant's highlights include gyros, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), moussaka, spanakopita (spinach pie), and of course, sweet treats like baklava and walnut cake.

Those are all things my late Greek grandmother used to make. I can't wait to go try them all.

The name "Opa" comes from the Greek expression of joy, meaning “Hurray!”

“I know everyone in Hamilton loves the Greek Festival, so when we don’t have the festival, I’ll bring the festival to you," Vasilarakis said.

Opa also offers catering. Perfect for the upcoming holidays.

Opa Greek Restaurant is open seven days a week, with hours from 11 AM to 9 PM Monday through Thursday, 11 AM to 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 AM to 9 PM on Sundays.

READ MORE: Restaurants in NJ You Loved But Aren't Around Anymore

For more information or to check out the menu, visit their website by clicking here.

Restaurants You Loved in NJ But Don't Exist Anymore I'm sure you have memories of having dinner at some of these places and secretly wish it would make a comeback., right?

How many have you been too? Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins