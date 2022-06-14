"Your order is out for delivery!"

If you're anything like me, that sentence on your phone gives you an instant serotonin boost. Who cares if you just paid an $8 delivery fee on a $15 order, not including taxes and fees? Your favorite take-out order is on the way!

And if you're a resident of New Jersey, chances are you may have ordered from one of these places on Doordash!

Doordash just released their list of "The 100 Most Loved Restaurants" on their food delivery app. These restaurants are ranked by customer favoritism, and the consistency of which their orders are right, on-time, and of course, satisfyingly delicious!

These are things the company takes pride in, as expressed by Doordash President Christopher Payne:

“These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honor to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”

Out of the 100 top-notch Doordash-affiliated restaurants in the country, we have 7 of them right here in New Jersey! If you order from any of these places, you can bet that you will have a top-notch experience, and that your order will be fresh, on-time, and correct.

Let's take a look at the 7 NJ restaurants that are most-loved on Doordash!

Here Are The 7 Most-Loved Doordash Restaurants in NJ Ordering out tonight? Here are the restaurants Doordashers love the most in New Jersey! Bon Apetit!

