Something exciting is coming to Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway starting today, and you have totally got to check it out!

Starting later today, you can go and experience The Oval XP event which is made to showcase all of the local art and artists that are right in the city of Philadelphia.

It officially opens today and will be open for the rest of the summer. This showcases the art of all kinds like local artists, and local musical artists while dancing and eating through it all!

The Oval XP 2022 has free concerts going all summer long that you can enjoy whether you’re just passing through or if you are a Philly native.

Apparently, everyone has seen the workers setting this entire event up for quite some time, but starting today, you can officially enter it and take a look around.

Today is the first day of free concerts and it’s kicking off with the first act of the summer Bilal tonight! This place is seriously beautiful and looks like so much fun that I’m kind of getting FOMO.

There are so many pictures of this beautifully painted ground mural that is in the center of it and a huge Ferris wheel behind the stage where the performers will be.

So many people are posting pictures of the aesthetically pleasing cocktails and it really just adds a pop of color to the community.

This place is full of not only art and music but pop-up beer gardens and food trucks will also be in attendance throughout the summer.

There was a soft opening that took place on June 11 and everyone who went was not only raving about how amazing the event itself was, but at how amazing the turnout was as well.

The Oval XP is open Wednesday-Thursday, 4 pm - 10 pm, Fridays, 2 pm - 10 pm, Saturdays, noon- 10 pm, and Sundays, noon- 8 pm and is located at 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

