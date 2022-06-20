Wanna view Philadelphia from more than 100 feet in the sky? Check out the city's new Ferris wheel!

Meet The Oval. Where there's a 108-foot Ferris wheel newly erected in Philly.

Get our free mobile app

How cool is this? On one side, you get the most amazing sight of the Art Museum. Turn your head the other way, and you're staring straight down the Ben Franklin Parkway at City Hall. Check out an aerial view shot by Dominick Prince below. I can't wait to take a ride!

The colorful amusement ride is not the singular attraction at The Oval, according to phlbucketlist on Instagram. The area surrounding the Ferris wheel will reportedly include a beer garden, family-friendly activities, live music, and more from now until August 21st.

With The Oval anchoring this stretch of Ben Franklin Parkway, and the Rothman Roller Rink for skating on the south side of City Hall, Philadelphia is offering a very festive summer!

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!

The Current 2022 Stone Pony Summer Stage Schedule