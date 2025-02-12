You're sure getting the very best care in the Garden State.

Two New Jersey hospitals have been named among the top 1% in the United States for Clinical Care, according to New Jersey Digest.

The statistic came from a recent report from Healthgrades.

Healthgrades' Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Brad Bowman, commented on the ranking saying, "Hospital quality can have a critical impact on a patient's overall care."

Both of the hospitals named are a part of the Atlantic Health System. They're also both on Healthgrades' 2025 America's 50 Best Hospital's list.

Actually, this isn't the first time either of the hospitals has made that list.

Let me reveal which hospitals are obviously top notch.

The first one is Morristown Medical Center.

It's located at 100 Madison Avenue in Morristown, New Jersey.

It's described on its website as, "World-class care from the region's top specialists."

Morristown Medical Center has been on America's 50 Best Hospitals list for the past 15 consecutive years.

The second New Jersey hospital that's in the Top 1% of the United States for Clinical Care is Overlook Medical Center.

It's located at 99 Beauvoir Avenue in Summit, New Jersey.

Overlook has been on America's 50 Best Hospitals list for the past 12 consecutive years.

It's described on its website as having "Nationally recognized programs and the region's top specialists."

The featured specialties at Overlook are Neuroscience, Cancer Care, Bariatrics, Maternity, Emergency Services, Heart Care, Children's Health, and Home Health.

To read more about this elite ranking from Healthgrades and the hospitals that made the list, click here.

