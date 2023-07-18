UPDATE: Pennsylvania Turnpike Re-Opens

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened as of 8:30 am on Tuesday. Delays remain in the area. But conditions are improving following an earlier accident.

Original Story Below

portion of the busy Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed in Montgomery County, Pa.

As of 7:30 am, the westbound lanes remained between Mid-County (Exit 334) and Valley Forge (that's Exit 326).

94.5 PST's Total Traffic is reporting that there was a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer. It resulted in a fire and officials are investigating any possible damage on a bridge in that area.

Detours In Place Around Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Eastbound lanes on the Turnpike remained open (as of 7:30 am), but motorists in that area can, of course, expect some lingering delays.

The roadway is closed at Mid-County, the Turnpike tweeted.

Traffic should exit onto I-276 West, officials say. Then drivers should use I-476 south to I-76 west before entering the Turnpike again at Valley Forge (Exit 326), which is where the roadway re-opens to drivers.

All of those roadways are seeing increased volume in that area. So plan extra time if you're affected by this detour.