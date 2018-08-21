If you had the opportunity to take paid family leave would you take it?

Let me tell you, you do have that opportunity but New Jersey residents aren't taking advantage of it. Maybe you fear that you can lose your job, the benefits will not pay all of your bills or maybe you just didn't know about it.

Out of the 4 states that provide the family leave benefit, New Jersey is one of them. Most of New Jersey residents declined the chance of taking paid time off (family leave) and most of the residents that have said no to the benefits have been with lower incomes.

This paid family leave is for all new parents and taking it can possibly help your child in the long run. Children that spend a lot of “mommy and daddy” time in the first year of life tend to have a much more successful future over children that are put in daycares at a very young age.