Big changes are coming to the Langhorne area, according to Levittown Now.

Langhorne Speedway Diner being torn down

If you've driven by recently you may have noticed crews starting to tear down the old Langhorne Speedway Diner last week.

Google Google loading...

They are making room for a brand new Panda Express.

The new Panda Express will have a drive thru

This new fast food spot will be over 2,500 square feet and have a drive-thru, plus, there’s space planned for another drive-thru restaurant in the future.

The Middletown Township Board of Supervisors gave the green light for the project back in July 2020, and now, it’s finally happening.

As part of the plans, Panda Express will make several improvements to the property.

Google Google loading...

There will be upgrades to the parking lot and stormwater management system, all designed to make the area more functional and sustainable.

Plus, they’re adding a sidewalk along East Lincoln Highway to make it easier for people to walk to the restaurant.

Panda Express is a popular chain known for its American-Chinese cuisine, with over 2,200 locations around the world.

Get our free mobile app

This new spot will bring a fresh, fast-food option to the area, and with the drive-thru, it’s going to be even more convenient for people.

Before it was Langhorne Speedway Diner it was Blue Fountain Diner

Before it became Langhorne Speedway Diner in 2017, it was the Blue Fountain Diner.

Google Google loading...

The name change was a tribute to the nearby Langhorne Speedway, a famous racetrack that operated from 1926 until 1971.

Some locals are sad to see the old diner go, but many are excited about the new Panda Express coming to town.

I'll keep you posted on the progress and fill you in when I find out when the grand opening will be.

15 Fast-Growing Chain Restaurants Poised to Be Everywhere in 2025 From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly set to have a big years for expansion in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll