Bummer! This Dim Sum Restaurant in Marlton NJ Won’t Open After All

If you had a taste for asian-style noodles and dim sum in Marlton, this is kind of bummer...

According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Papa Noodles, which was supposed to open at 746 Rte 70 West, in Marlton NJ, will NOT be opening afterall!

According to the Papa Noodles Facebook page, it looks like the original plan was to open in May 2022, so it's clear that things haven't going exactly to plan for a while.

This is what the Papa Noodles Facebook page said about the disappointing announcement:

"Due to a labor shortage and inventory, we sadly cannot open the type of restaurant we desire. Therefore, we regretfully will not be able to open and will be looking for another opportunity. Thank you for your patience. We truly apologize for not being able to make it happen. Thank You again! The restaurant is for sale! Pm for inquiries..."

Hopefully they'll be able to find that opportunity elsewhere, because everyone was getting so excited to try their food! Take a look at what they're capable of! Yum, dim sum!!

Facebook users lamented in the comments section of the post from "A View From Evesham." Apparently there's something about this location that must be cursed.

"Noooo, I was so looking forward to it," said one user

"Is this spot cursed or what! I’m disappointed about this one," said another.

"What a shame every business that has tried to succeed at this location has closed down. I just drove by there the other day and was going to try it," said someone else.

Don't give up Papa Noodles! We're so ready to try your dim sum, noodles and buns!

