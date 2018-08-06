Watch Out for the Jersey Shore Town with the Most DWI Arrests!
We're in prime summer partying season! There's nothing like hanging with your friends at bars down the shore, especially the outdoor ones....so much fun! Of course, you don't want to be a dummy and drink and drive, you should always bring along a DD, so you're not endangering yourself, and everyone else on the road...especially in Seaside Heights. They have the highest number of DWI arrests...more than any other jersey shore town. That's a good thing....shout out to the police of that town for keeping our roads safer! To see the other towns that made the list you can check it out on NJ.com.