Pastadora in TCNJ’s Campus Town Offering Heroes A Discount

The new pasta restaurant in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey, Pastadoro, is graciously offering all of our local heroes a discount, according to Facebook.

So, if you, or someone you know, is a police officer, firefighter, first responder, active military, veteran, hospital worker, or in the medical field, go get some pasta, or anything on their menu, for 10% off.

The 10% discount offer is good any day of the week for any order. You just have to show proof of your job or organization membership.

This is Pastadoro's way of saying thank you to those who put their lives at risk every single day and give so much of themselves, for all of us in the community.

Pastadoro just opened its doors about a month ago, and has quickly become a popular spot in the area. All the pasta is handmade and fresh. Doesn't this look good?

They also have Gelato in many flavors...yum:

Pastadoro is open everyday, starting at 11am for lunch, until 10pm.

Check out the menu HERE. Plenty of sauces to pick from, meats, toppings, salads, sides, and more.

Pastadoro is located 100 Campus Town Circle, 101, Ewing Township, NJ (at The College of New Jersey).

Thank you, Pastadoro, for remembering our local heroes.

