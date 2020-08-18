Payless is Back – The Discount Shoe Store Has Returned

In February 2019, the discount shoe store Payless Shoesource announced its bankruptcy and that it would close its almost 2,300 stores.

Then in January of this year, Payless announced that it would be reopening some of its stores.

Fast-forward to today and it is now official --- Payless is back. In a press release announcing the relaunched brank, Payless says it is "unveiling an immersive Ecommerce platform and new brick-and-mortar retail concept stores."

In a statement, Jared Margolis, CEO of Payless, said, "We are so excited to bring Payless back to you, so you and future generations to come can lead the way forward."

The "Shoesource" has been dropped from the name, but fans of the store will find familiar shoe brands like AirWalk and American Eagle.

Payless has also announced partnerships with K-Swiss, Kendall + Kylie and Aerosoles.

The Kendall + Kylie collection includes sneakers, boots, handbags and backpacks.

Payless.com

Payless says it plans on opening "300-500 free standing stores across North America over the next five years." When stores open, Payless says they will have a completely new look, plus in-store technology that will "reinvent" the way people shop.

The only store location announced so far is a "protype" location in Miami, FL. (Miami is home to the new Payless corporate headquarters).

Payless has also launched its "Powered by Payless" initiative, where "deserving schools across the country" will receive "online connectivity technology, complimentary lunches, and shoes."

The one thing that I didn't see any mention of in the press release or on payless.com was Payless's beloved BoGo promotion. We'll have to wait to see if BoGo returns sometime in the near future.