What is More Popular in New Jersey Beer, Wine or Liquor?

When it comes to beer, wine, and liquor which one do you think is the most popular in the state of New Jersey? With good weather approaching, I would have to lean more towards liquor.

We did a little research and found a graph on Google that shows the words that were the most popular in the state of New Jersey. Out of the words beer, wine, and liquor, the word that had the most popularity is Wine. New Jerseyans will take a glass of wine at any time of the day.

It was mentioned on Google that there is a scale of peak population that ranges from 0 to 100. It said, “A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. A score of 0 means there was not enough data for this term."

The interesting thing on the graph is that the state of New Jersey showed the most interest in the word wine at very strange times of the day. In the last 7 days in the state of New Jersey the word wine had a popularity number of 94 on June 2 at 12 am, 74 on June 3 at 12 pm, 90 on June 5 at 4 am, and the one that was a little more normal was the peak popularity of 100 at 5 pm on June 6.



Beer was the word that had a good amount of interest but not as much as wine. The word beer did have peak popularity at a very odd time which was at 6 am on June 4.

Liquor was the one that had the least popularity as well as the one that had a "decent" popularity peak time at 10 pm but on a Monday.

Most New Jerseyians either want to have the drinks ready for the weekend and Google the good stuff on the weekdays at odd times or they just love enjoying a drink on a weekday. Either way, CHEERS!