It seems to be the year of the bugs, and I'm not liking it.

First we had to deal with the spotted lanternflies that invaded all of Pennsylvania. We were warned that they were poisonous and dangerous. Plus they were considered to be plant killers.

Next we had to endure the cries of the screaming cicadas that terrorized both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The locust-like creatures were only around for about 6 weeks, but it was long enough to drive us all insane.

Now we are being warned of a bug that cannot be touched without gloves. It's called the Gypsy Moth Caterpillar, and apparently the state is experiencing its worst outbreak in history, according to Best Life Online.

At first glance, the insect is quite fascinating. It's cute and fuzzy with red and blue dots all across their backs when they're in caterpillar form. When they expand their wings and become moths, males are brown and females are white. But according to experts even just being around them can cause respiratory problems and skin rashes.

Being around Gypsy Moth Caterpillars without gloves or long sleeves can cause a fever, shortness of breath, welts on the skin and more, according to Best Life Online.

So where should you look out for these creepy crawly creatures? Same place the cicadas set up camp. Gypsy moth caterpillars can be found in trees and bushes.

So just be on the lookout the next time you are in a wooded area. I live in Bucks County where the tree population is immense, especially around my neighborhood. Don't mistake their innocent cute looks for weakness.

